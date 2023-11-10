Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
South Africa vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup: SA vs AFG head-to-head, form guide

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 10, 2023 06:28 AM IST

South Africa face Afghanistan in their upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup match, in Bengaluru on Friday.

South Africa face Afghanistan in ODI 42 of the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The Proteas will be aiming to cement their position as the second-placed team in their final league fixture. They are currently second, with 12 points, behind India (16), and ahead of Australia (12), who have a lower net run rate.

South Africa's David Miller (L), Aiden Markram (2L), Kagiso Rabada (2R) and Quinton de Kock play football during a practice session.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are sixth in the standings, with eight points. They need to defeat South Africa by atleast 438 runs. The fourth-placed team will face India in the first semi-final. Meanwhile, the second semi-final will be between Australia and South Africa.

For South Africa, Andile Phehlukwayo is the only player who has yet to play a single match in this World Cup. In the 2015 World Cup, South Africa had Aaron Phangiso, who was on the bench throughout the tournament. It doesn't really matter if they bat first or bowl. The Proteas have a top-quality top and middle order. In their bowling department, they have some of the best pacers and spinners in world cricket.

Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqi is expected to be included in the playing XI for Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Mujeeb Ur Rahman could be benched after he dropped Glenn Maxwell on 33 on Tuesday. The Afghans are not a flashy team, but they have proved themselves to be consistent, and work as a unit.

South Africa vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in ODIs

Both sides have faced each other in only one match in ODI, with South Africa winning that match.

South Africa vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in ODI World Cup history

They faced each other only in 2019 and South Africa came out on top.

Form guide

South Africa: L-W-W-W-W

Afghanistan: L-W-W-W-L

Did you know?

Since these teams faced each other only once in ODIs, at the 2019 World Cup Afghanistan have won 43.90 percent of their matches in the format and SOuth Africa have claimed victory in 56.86 percent of their games.

