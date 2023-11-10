South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG look to forget AUS heartbreak, end campaign on high
- South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of SA vs AFG from Ahmedabad here.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan are level on points with Pakistan and so they still have the slimmest of mathematical chances to make it to the top four on paper. But their net run rate is so poor that this slim chance really can exist only on a paper and not in reality. For all means and purposes, Afghanistan were knocked out of the World Cup when they ended up on the receiving end of one of the greatest innings of all time in the history of international cricket. Afghanistan seemed to have it in the bag against Australia, reducing them to 91/7 defending a target of 292. Then, they committed the cardinal sin of giving Glenn Maxwell a couple of extra lives and topped that off with some rank bad bowling that allowed him to just hit boundaries despite not being able to move any part of his body below the waist.
However, they shouldn't forget what they have done in this tournament because a freakish innings like that. Afghanistan had just two wins in the World Cup before this tournament. Now, they have added three more by beating former champions Sri Lanka, Pakistan and England. They have shwon that they are far more than just their star-studded spin attack and they are far more than just a team of T20 players.
Now, they end their campaign with a match against South Africa, who have sealed a spot for themselves in the semi-finals but are still licking the wounds that was inflicted on them by India. Their batting and bowling prowess amounted to nothing as the dominant hosts went about dismantling them and they crashed to a 243-run loss.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 12:13 PM
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: Bouncing back from a sucker punch
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 12:04 PM
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: The Klaasen factor
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller's big finishes have been integral to South Africa's bumper scores batting first. Klaasen, in particular, is a stand-out because of the sheer numbers. He has smashed 316 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 144.29. His strike rate this year in ODIs - 148.67 - is the highest for anyone in 2023.
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 11:51 AM
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: What the conditions could be
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: Pacers have reaped more dividends in this World Cup at this venue. A lot of dry heat in store today and so chances of seeing a 300-plus score is low, unless South Africa of course...
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 11:41 AM
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: No 300 vs Afghanistan
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: There have been a number of big scores in this tournament, but no team has been able to score more than 200 against Afghanistan. The most any team has scored against them is, not that they would need any reminding, Australia who made 293 runs in totally normal circumstances at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 11:23 AM
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: Jansen set to surpass Klusener and Morkel
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: Marco Jansen has taken 17 wickets thus far in this World Cup. He is tied with Lance Klusener in Morne Morkel for most wickets by a South African in a single World Cup tournament. Klusener had got to that mark in the 1999 World Cup while Morkel did in the 2015 tournament.
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 11:11 AM
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: South Africa's two modes
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: If South Africa are batting first against you, be scared, very scared indeed. But if they are batting second, chances are they are scared of you, very scared indeed. it is quite unusual to see a discrepancy this extreme in a team's results based on what happens during the toss. They have batted second just twice so one could argue that the sample size is too small to make a judgement. But so comprehensive have those defeats been, and so dominant have they been batting first, that one can't help but wonder.
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 11:06 AM
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: South Africa full squad
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 10:57 AM
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: Afghanistan full squad
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 10:50 AM
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, SA vs AFG World Cup 2023: Both these sides have had a tournament filled with extreme highs and crushing lows. South Africa have lost just twice. But they have been a stunning defeat to Netherlands from a winning position and then an absolute shellacking at India's hands. Both those losses came chasing, which has made it look like South Africa could lose the match as soon as an opposition captain wins the toss and chooses to bat first. Afghanistan have had a historic campaign at the end of which they sealed qualification to the 2025 Champions Trophy. They have made a statement of intent and capability in the ODI format by beating three former World Cup champions. But how can any team ever bounce back from what Glenn Maxwell did to them in their previous match? Well, we will see today...