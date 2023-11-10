South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG look to forget AUS heartbreak, end campaign on high

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan are level on points with Pakistan and so they still have the slimmest of mathematical chances to make it to the top four on paper. But their net run rate is so poor that this slim chance really can exist only on a paper and not in reality. For all means and purposes, Afghanistan were knocked out of the World Cup when they ended up on the receiving end of one of the greatest innings of all time in the history of international cricket. Afghanistan seemed to have it in the bag against Australia, reducing them to 91/7 defending a target of 292. Then, they committed the cardinal sin of giving Glenn Maxwell a couple of extra lives and topped that off with some rank bad bowling that allowed him to just hit boundaries despite not being able to move any part of his body below the waist.

However, they shouldn't forget what they have done in this tournament because a freakish innings like that. Afghanistan had just two wins in the World Cup before this tournament. Now, they have added three more by beating former champions Sri Lanka, Pakistan and England. They have shwon that they are far more than just their star-studded spin attack and they are far more than just a team of T20 players.

Now, they end their campaign with a match against South Africa, who have sealed a spot for themselves in the semi-finals but are still licking the wounds that was inflicted on them by India. Their batting and bowling prowess amounted to nothing as the dominant hosts went about dismantling them and they crashed to a 243-run loss.