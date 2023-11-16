South Africa vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2nd Semi-Final 2023: SA hope to end jinx, AUS eyeing 7th final
- South Africa vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2nd Semi-Final 2023: Follow live score and updates of SA vs AUS 2nd semi-final of WC23 here.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2nd Semi-Final 2023: South Africa weren't expected to make it till this point but now that they are here, they will have to deal with some old devils. It goes without saying that the Proteas have always been better than their World Cup record. They have never won this tournament, never even reached the final, but just a glance into the past and you can point at various points where South Africa arguably had the best team in the world across formats.
This era, didn't quite feel that way. This is a South African team made of youngsters and veterans who, except perhaps for Quinton de Kock, didn't quite fulfill the potential they had shown when they were young. They are led by a player who has blown hot and cold with his own personal form in recent years. Their cricket behind the scenes has been in a bit of a turmoil and there have been questions over whether South Africa are interested in Test cricket considering the kind of schedule they have got in the near future. They were never seen as pushovers before the start of this tournament, but not many commentators and former players had them chalked down as a favourite to reach the top four.
What ended up happening is that the South Africans blew up batting records and their bowling lineup led by the extraordinary Kagiso Rabada and the tenacious Keshav Maharaj has done the rest. De Kock, who is set to retire from this format after the tournament, is in the form of his life, Aiden Markram has shown the number of gears he can play in while Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller have gone about destroying bowling lineups in all kinds of ways.
The only real worry with regards to form and fitness has been Temba Bavuma. The 33-year-old has scored 145 runs in seven innings in the tournament - fewer than any of the other regular batters in the squad - but he is leaned on for his leadership and presence. South Africa won well without him when he missed the games against England and Bangladesh, both at the Wankhede, because of a stomach problem. But they are a calmer, more settled side when Bavuma plays.
The Australians had their own hamstring issue to worry about, particularly with regards to Glenn Maxwell after his miracle knock against Afghanistan. But scans have cleared him to play. How did he sustain that injury? Well if you are asking that, it means you missed one of the greatest ODI innings of all time. Australia were 91/7 at the Wankhede Stadium chasing a target of 292 against Afghanistan when he was joined in the middle by captain Pat Cummins. Together they put up an unbeaten partnership of 202 off 170 to lead Australia to the unlikeliest of wins. Cummins's contribution in that stand was 12 in, wait for it… 68 balls! Maxwell scored 179 in 102 in that stand and ended with a score of 201 not out off 128 balls. Moreover, he practically had no feet to stand on for much of the last quarter of the innings having been besieged by all kinds of cramps. With no foot movement at all, he just stood and bashed fours and sixes and bludgeoned his way into World Cup folklore. That match also is a nice reflection on Australia's campaign in this World Cup. They lost the first two matches by gigantic margins and were sent to the bottom half of the table, leading to many writing them off. Well, they just just a never lost a match after that and now, the five-time champions are two wins away from taking a sixth title.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 12:07 PM
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: This match up in World Cups
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: For a long time in the 21st century Australia and South Africa were seen as the two of the best teams in the world across formats, particularly before the advent of T20s. In the World Cup, the two sides have met each other seven times. Each side have won three with the one tie being THAT semi-final at Edgbaston in 1999.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 11:55 AM
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: The weather conditions in Kolkata
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: According to a Met department bulletin issued on Wednesday, South Bengal districts and Kolkata are likely to receive rains for the next three days starting Thursday. The depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past three hours and lay centred at 1130 hours IST Wednesday, about 470 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 620 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 770 km south of Digha (West Bengal). Heavy rains are likely to occur over districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas district on Thursday, while light to moderate rains will occur in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Nadia and Paschim Medinipur districts.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 11:45 AM
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: Potential rain?
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: There are reports of rain potentially playing a role in this match. Whether it will be bad enough for a reserve day to be forced is unclear as of yet but Australia captain Pat Cummins seemed pretty calm about the whole affair. "We'll turn up expecting to play a 50-over match tomorrow. If that shifts on us, we can adjust as needed. It feels like it hasn't really rained here for the last couple of months, so to see the weather looking like that for two days is not ideal," he said.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 11:30 AM
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: Australia's road to the semis
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: As stated earlier, Australia started off by lulling the rest of the world into a false sense of security. They lost to India by six wickets and then to South Africa by 134. But then they showed that they are Australia by not losing anything after that. Their run started with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka, then a 62-run win over Pakistan before a World Cup record 309-run win over the Netherlands. They then saw off New Zealand with a thrilling five-run win and beat Ashes rivals England by 33 runs. Australia then ended the group stage with a three-wicket win over Afghanistan, which featured the aforementioned magic trick with no legs from Glenn Maxwell, and an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 11:21 AM
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: South Africa's road to the semis
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: South Africa started this tournament with a bang, blasting all kinds of batting records out of the pond by scoring 428/5 against Sri Lanka. They won that match by 102 runs. Then they blew Australia away by 134 runs but the existential crisis that seems to be always around the corner for any South African side in a major tournament came when they were stunned by the Netherlands by 38 runs. But they came screaming from that setback, beating England by 229 runs, Bangladesh by 149 runs and then recording a one-wicket win over Pakistan in what was the first real thriller of this World Cup. South Africa then beat New Zealand by 190 runs before finally bowling first once again for the first time since that defeat to the Netherlands. It went horribly wrong once again for them as they were brushed aside by 83 runs against the marauding Indian attack and lost the match by 243 runs. They then ended the group stage with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan, thereby finishing second.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 11:09 AM
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: South Africa full squad
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 11:01 AM
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: Australia full squad
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey, Cameron Green
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 10:53 AM
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: Hello and welcome!
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, SA vs AUS World Cup 2nd Semi-final 2023: It is the Eden Gardens. It is South Africa and Australia who meet for the third time in the knockout of a World Cup. Will it be another thriller to end all thriller as in 1999, or a blow out like in 2007? Both games were in favour of Australia, will that be the result again or will this rather unheralded South African break the jinx that haunted the greats before the? We will find out at the end of this day, or next day, considering there is a lingering doubt over the weather. Here we go!