Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 2 live score and updates
cricket

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 2 live score and updates

SA vs BAN live score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Follow South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 2 live score and updates.
SA vs BAN live score, 2nd Test, Day 2(Twitter)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:26 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

SA vs BAN live score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Bangladesh will look to take quick wickets and dash South Africa's hopes of putting up a big score on Day 2 of the second Test match in Port Elizabeth. South Africa were 278 for five at sumps on Day 1, enjoying an upper hand in the Test courtesy fifties from captain Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, and Temba Bavuma. For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam picked up 3 for 77. South Africa are leading the series 1-0.

Follow SA vs BAN live score, 2nd Test, Day 2

 

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP