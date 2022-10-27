South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SA captain Bavuma wins toss, opts to bat vs BAN in Sydney

South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Score and Latest Updates: South Africa face Bangladesh in Match 22 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage, at the SCG in Sydney, on Thursday. South Africa are currently winless and saw their opening match vs Zimbabwe called off midway through the second innings due to rain. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are on top of Group 2, with two points from one match. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side defeated Netherlands in their campaign opener, winning by nine runs. Both sides will be looking for a win, with Bangladesh aiming to cement their pole position in the table. Meanwhile, South Africa will be looking to open their account in the ongoing tournament.