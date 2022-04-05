‘Their sledging was unacceptable, deplorable. Umpires didn't control situation': Bangladesh to lodge official complaint

Miffed with the officials, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to lodge an official complaint to the ICC for South Africa's “deplorable” and “unacceptable” sledging in the first Test at Durban and the umpires inability to control the situation despite their repeated complains. The BCB is also unhappy with the standards of umpiring during the Test match which Bangladesh lost by 220 runs after being bowled out for 53 in the second innings.

"They surrounded [Mahmudul Hasan] Joy when he went out to bat," he said. "They were saying something. He couldn't say anything back since he is a junior player. It was deplorable. Instead of controlling the situation, the umpires warned our players whenever we made complaints against the sledging, BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told ESPNCricinfo.

"Sledging definitely took place from both sides, but when they started it and took it overboard, we complained to the umpires. It wasn't acceptable. We properly condemn it. We have to accept the umpires' decisions, but the ICC must reinstate neutral umpires," he added.

Yunus also went on to add that the Bangladesh team manager was also involved in an argument with match referee Andy Pycroft.

"We have already lodged one complaint about the umpiring after the ODI series. The match referee [Andy Pycroft] had an argument with our manager Nafees Iqbal, but then we gave him a written complaint. We will lodge another official complaint about this Test match," he said.

Stating that the umpiring wasn't “impartial” during the Test match, Yunus also pointed out the delay in starting of the Test match due to sightscreen issues.

"There hasn't been impartial umpiring in this Test match," he said. "It started on the first day. We were held up for half an hour at the start of the game because of the sightscreens. We were deprived of the initial advantage.

"To make up this half an hour, they extended the lunch session, instead of starting early, which we usually see. It is definitely at the umpire's discretion, but generally we see them making up for lost time by starting early. These are subtle technical things," Yunus added.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque too said the umpires “didn't seem to notice” the sledging of the South African players.

"Sledging is quite normal, but the umpires didn't seem to notice it," Mominul said after the game. "The umpiring in the match is not in our control, but I think the ICC should think about bringing back neutral umpires."