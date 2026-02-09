South Africa vs Canada LIVE Updates T20 World Cup: Proteas out to make ruthless statement against Canada

Live

Written by

South Africa vs Canada LIVE T20 World Cup: Follow Latest Updates

South Africa vs Canada LIVE Cricket Score T20 World Cup: Last edition’s runners-up South Africa begin their new T20 World Cup campaign with high expectations and a clear aim to go one step further this time. Their opening fixture comes against Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a contest many would see as a favourable start for the Proteas on paper. However, the early stages of the tournament have already shown that reputations count for little, with several associate sides pushing established teams to the limit. Close contests involving Nepal, USA and the Netherlands against heavyweights like England, India and Pakistan have added an element of unpredictability and excitement to the competition. South Africa will be mindful of these early shocks and know they cannot afford to take any opponent lightly if they want to build momentum from the outset and begin their campaign on a strong, confident note. Since their defeat to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, South Africa’s form has been patchy, managing just 12 wins in 32 matches — a record that adds context to their cautious approach despite entering as favourites. With the tournament already producing surprises and underdogs pushing top sides hard, the Proteas will be keen to rediscover consistency quickly and avoid any early slip-ups as they look to rebuild confidence and momentum. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have earned late call-ups after injuries ruled out Donovan Ferreira and Tony de Zorzi, giving South Africa fresh options heading into the tournament. The spin department will revolve around Keshav Maharaj’s control and experience, while much of the pace responsibility will rest on Kagiso Rabada, whose impact with the new ball could be decisive on generally batting-friendly surfaces across India and Sri Lanka. With the bat, the explosive Quinton de Kock at the top and the fearless Dewald Brevis in the middle order are expected to play key roles, providing the firepower South Africa will rely on to post challenging totals and keep opposition attacks under constant pressure. Canada, meanwhile, will view this game as a chance to announce themselves and show they can trouble more established sides. While they may not have had extensive match time leading into the tournament, recent performances from teams like the USA and the Netherlands have shown that disciplined cricket and belief can bridge the gap. Canada will hope to draw confidence from those examples and aim to deliver a spirited, competitive display on the big stage. ...Read More

Close contests involving Nepal, USA and the Netherlands against heavyweights like England, India and Pakistan have added an element of unpredictability and excitement to the competition. South Africa will be mindful of these early shocks and know they cannot afford to take any opponent lightly if they want to build momentum from the outset and begin their campaign on a strong, confident note. Since their defeat to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, South Africa’s form has been patchy, managing just 12 wins in 32 matches — a record that adds context to their cautious approach despite entering as favourites. With the tournament already producing surprises and underdogs pushing top sides hard, the Proteas will be keen to rediscover consistency quickly and avoid any early slip-ups as they look to rebuild confidence and momentum. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have earned late call-ups after injuries ruled out Donovan Ferreira and Tony de Zorzi, giving South Africa fresh options heading into the tournament. The spin department will revolve around Keshav Maharaj’s control and experience, while much of the pace responsibility will rest on Kagiso Rabada, whose impact with the new ball could be decisive on generally batting-friendly surfaces across India and Sri Lanka. With the bat, the explosive Quinton de Kock at the top and the fearless Dewald Brevis in the middle order are expected to play key roles, providing the firepower South Africa will rely on to post challenging totals and keep opposition attacks under constant pressure. Canada, meanwhile, will view this game as a chance to announce themselves and show they can trouble more established sides. While they may not have had extensive match time leading into the tournament, recent performances from teams like the USA and the Netherlands have shown that disciplined cricket and belief can bridge the gap. Canada will hope to draw confidence from those examples and aim to deliver a spirited, competitive display on the big stage.