    Live

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa score after 5 overs is 31/1

    June 15, 2024 5:24 AM IST
    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa at 31/1 after 5 overs, Aiden Markram at 0 runs and Reeza Hendricks at 15 runs
    Key Events
    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score, Match 31 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score, Match 31 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 31 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 15 Jun 2024 at 05:00 AM
    Venue : Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

    South Africa squad -
    Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi
    Nepal squad -
    Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Sagar Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 15, 2024 5:24 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa at 31/1 after 5 overs

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score:
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 0 (3)
    Reeza Hendricks 15 (16)
    Nepal
    Karan KC 0/9 (1)

    June 15, 2024 5:23 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Karan KC bowling . South Africa at 30/1 after 4.4 overs

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: FOUR MORE! Lovely Shot! Full on the pad. Reeza Hendricks flicks it nicely through the mid-wicket region for back to back boundaries.

    June 15, 2024 5:23 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Karan KC bowling . South Africa at 26/1 after 4.3 overs

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: FOUR! CRUNCHED! Full-length delivery, outside off. Reeza Hendricks makes room and smashes it aerially over the point region for a cracking boundary.

    June 15, 2024 5:18 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa at 22/1 after 4 overs

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score:
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 0 (2)
    Reeza Hendricks 6 (11)
    Nepal
    Dipendra Singh Airee 1/12 (2)

    June 15, 2024 5:16 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Quinton de Kock is out and South Africa at 22/1 after 3.4 overs

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: OUT! c & b Dipendra Singh Airee.

    June 15, 2024 5:15 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Dipendra Singh Airee bowling . South Africa at 21/0 after 3.2 overs

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: FOUR! BANG! Pitched full, in the slot on off. Reeza Hendricks stays deep in the crease and slams it past the bowler through mid off for a crunching boundary.

    June 15, 2024 5:13 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa at 16/0 after 3 overs

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score:
    South Africa
    Reeza Hendricks 1 (9)
    Quinton de Kock 9 (9)
    Nepal
    Sompal Kami 0/6 (2)

    June 15, 2024 5:12 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Quinton de Kock smashed a Four on Sompal Kami bowling . South Africa at 14/0 after 2.4 overs

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: FOUR! Streaky but de Kock will take it. Kami bowls it full, outside off. Quinton de Kock goes for the expansive drive but gets an inside edge that runs past the short fine leg region for a boundary.

    June 15, 2024 5:08 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa at 10/0 after 2 overs

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score:
    South Africa
    Reeza Hendricks 1 (8)
    Quinton de Kock 4 (4)
    Nepal
    Dipendra Singh Airee 0/6 (1)

    June 15, 2024 5:04 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa at 4/0 after 1 overs

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score:
    South Africa
    Reeza Hendricks 0 (6)
    Quinton de Kock 0 (0)
    Nepal
    Sompal Kami 0/0 (1)

    June 15, 2024 5:04 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Sompal Kami bowling . South Africa at 4/0 after 0.4 overs

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! First runs for South Africa and off the pad! Kami strays on the pad. Hendricks nudges it off the pad and it runs past the keeper for four extras to the fine leg region.

    June 15, 2024 4:51 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Scores: Nepal Playing XI

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (in for Sagar Dhakal), Abinash Bohara.

    June 15, 2024 4:51 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock(WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi (in for Keshav Maharaj).

    June 15, 2024 4:34 AM IST

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Toss Update

    South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Nepal won the toss and elected to field

    June 15, 2024 4:10 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 31 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    South Africa vs Nepal Match Details
    Match 31 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between South Africa and Nepal to be held at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

