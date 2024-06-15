South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa score after 5 overs is 31/1
- 5:24 AM IST, June 15South Africa at 31/1 after 5 overs
- 5:23 AM IST, June 15Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Karan KC bowling . South Africa at 30/1 after 4.4 overs
- 5:23 AM IST, June 15Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Karan KC bowling . South Africa at 26/1 after 4.3 overs
- 5:18 AM IST, June 15South Africa at 22/1 after 4 overs
- 5:16 AM IST, June 15It’s a Wicket. Quinton de Kock is out and South Africa at 22/1 after 3.4 overs
- 5:15 AM IST, June 15Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Dipendra Singh Airee bowling . South Africa at 21/0 after 3.2 overs
- 5:13 AM IST, June 15South Africa at 16/0 after 3 overs
- 5:12 AM IST, June 15Quinton de Kock smashed a Four on Sompal Kami bowling . South Africa at 14/0 after 2.4 overs
- 5:08 AM IST, June 15South Africa at 10/0 after 2 overs
- 5:04 AM IST, June 15South Africa at 4/0 after 1 overs
- 5:04 AM IST, June 15Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Sompal Kami bowling . South Africa at 4/0 after 0.4 overs
- 4:51 AM IST, June 15Nepal Playing XI
- 4:51 AM IST, June 15South Africa Playing XI
- 4:34 AM IST, June 15Toss Update
- 4:10 AM IST, June 15Welcome to the live coverage of Match 31 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 31 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 15 Jun 2024 at 05:00 AM
Venue : Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
South Africa squad -
Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi
Nepal squad -
Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Sagar Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami...Read More
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa at 31/1 after 5 overs
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score:
South Africa
Aiden Markram 0 (3)
Reeza Hendricks 15 (16)
Nepal
Karan KC 0/9 (1)
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Karan KC bowling . South Africa at 30/1 after 4.4 overs
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: FOUR MORE! Lovely Shot! Full on the pad. Reeza Hendricks flicks it nicely through the mid-wicket region for back to back boundaries.
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Karan KC bowling . South Africa at 26/1 after 4.3 overs
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: FOUR! CRUNCHED! Full-length delivery, outside off. Reeza Hendricks makes room and smashes it aerially over the point region for a cracking boundary.
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa at 22/1 after 4 overs
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score:
South Africa
Aiden Markram 0 (2)
Reeza Hendricks 6 (11)
Nepal
Dipendra Singh Airee 1/12 (2)
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Quinton de Kock is out and South Africa at 22/1 after 3.4 overs
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: OUT! c & b Dipendra Singh Airee.
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Dipendra Singh Airee bowling . South Africa at 21/0 after 3.2 overs
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: FOUR! BANG! Pitched full, in the slot on off. Reeza Hendricks stays deep in the crease and slams it past the bowler through mid off for a crunching boundary.
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa at 16/0 after 3 overs
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score:
South Africa
Reeza Hendricks 1 (9)
Quinton de Kock 9 (9)
Nepal
Sompal Kami 0/6 (2)
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Quinton de Kock smashed a Four on Sompal Kami bowling . South Africa at 14/0 after 2.4 overs
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: FOUR! Streaky but de Kock will take it. Kami bowls it full, outside off. Quinton de Kock goes for the expansive drive but gets an inside edge that runs past the short fine leg region for a boundary.
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa at 10/0 after 2 overs
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score:
South Africa
Reeza Hendricks 1 (8)
Quinton de Kock 4 (4)
Nepal
Dipendra Singh Airee 0/6 (1)
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa at 4/0 after 1 overs
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score:
South Africa
Reeza Hendricks 0 (6)
Quinton de Kock 0 (0)
Nepal
Sompal Kami 0/0 (1)
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Reeza Hendricks smashed a Four on Sompal Kami bowling . South Africa at 4/0 after 0.4 overs
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! First runs for South Africa and off the pad! Kami strays on the pad. Hendricks nudges it off the pad and it runs past the keeper for four extras to the fine leg region.
South Africa vs Nepal Live Scores: Nepal Playing XI
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (in for Sagar Dhakal), Abinash Bohara.
South Africa vs Nepal Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock(WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi (in for Keshav Maharaj).
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Toss Update
South Africa vs Nepal Live Score: Nepal won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 31 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
South Africa vs Nepal Match Details
Match 31 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between South Africa and Nepal to be held at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.