South Africa vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Match 15: SA vs NED head-to-head and form guide

Unbeaten South Africa take on the Netherlands in ODI 15 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, Dharamshala on Tuesday. A win will be crucial for both sides as two points will see South Africa back at the top of the standings in the league stage. Meanwhile, Netherlands have been winless, so a victory will be key for them. The Proteas began their campaign with a massive 102-run win against Sri Lanka, and they dominated in all departments with ease. Initially, Temba Bavuma's side posted 428/5 in 50 overs, courtesy of tons from Rassie van der Dussen (108), Aiden Markram (106) and Quinton de Kock (100). Defending the 429-run target, a three-wicket haul from Gerald Coetzee saw them bowl out the Lankans for 326 in 44.5 overs. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj scalped two dismissals each.

South Africa face Netherlands in their upcoming World Cup match.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In their next match, they thrashed Australia, winning by 134 runs. De Kock (109) and Markram (56) helped South Africa post 311/7, setting a target of 312 runs. A three-wicket haul from Kagiso Rabada saw South Africa bowl out the Aussies for 177 in 40.5 overs during the run chase. Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi scalped two dismissals each.

On the other hand, Netherlands have been in poor form during the ongoing tournament. They began their campaign with an 81-run defeat against Pakistan. Chasing a target of 287 runs, the Dutch were bowled out for 205 in 41 overs, despite half-centuries from Bas de Leede (67) and Vikramjit Singh (52). Haris Rauf took three wickets for Pakistan in the second innings. Initially, Pakistan posted 286 in 49 overs and De Leede took four wickets for Netherlands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Then, the Dutch lost to New Zealand in their second match, losing by 99 runs. Chasing 323, they were bowled out for 223 in 46.3 overs. Colin Ackermann top-scored for his side with a knock of 69 runs off 73 balls. The run chase saw Mitchell Santner take a five-wicket haul and Matt Henry get three wickets. In the first innings, New Zealand posted 322/7 in 50 overs. Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt took two wickets each for Netherlands.

South Africa vs Netherlands Head-to-head in ODIs

In ODIs, both sides have faced each other seven times, with South Africa winning six times and one match yielding no result.

South Africa vs Netherlands Head-to-head in ODI World Cup history

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In ODI World Cup history, they have faced each other three times, with South Africa leading 3-0 vs Netherlands in head-to-head.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON