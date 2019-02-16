 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 in Durban: Live cricket score and updates
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 in Durban: Live cricket score and updates

Catch all the action of the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Durban

cricket Updated: Feb 16, 2019 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 in Durban: Live cricket score and updates(AFP)

Day 3 Round-up: Debutant spinner Lasith Embuldeniya took five wickets as Sri Lanka produced a strong fightback with the ball on day three of the first test, but hosts South Africa remained on course for victory at the close at Kingsmead on Friday. Set a target of 304 to win, Sri Lanka were 83 for three when bad light brought a premature end to proceedings, with Oshada Fernando and Kusal Perera at the crease for the visitors.((Full scorecard and commentary))

