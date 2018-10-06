South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Paarl: ZIM lose early wickets

Zimbabwe won the toss and they opted to bat first against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the series. Faf du Plessis returned as captain for South Africa. He was originally ruled out of the series because of a shoulder injury suffered in Sri Lanka in August but travelled and trained with the team when they won the first two matches of the series under the captaincy of JP Duminy. Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza said the pitch looked better than those for the previous matches, both of which were criticised for their uneven bounce.

Playing XIs:

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara

