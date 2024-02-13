South Africa win toss, batting first in second New Zealand Test

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat on Tuesday as they chase a series-levelling win over New Zealand in the second and final Test in Hamilton. HT Image

New Zealand will claim their maiden Test series victory over the Proteas if they win or draw in Seddon Park, having beaten the understrength tourists by 281 runs in the opener at Mount Maunganui.

South Africa captain Neil Brand admitted there was a risk involved with batting first on a green-tinged pitch.

"We expect this morning to be difficult. We've just got to get stuck in and show some fight," Brand said.

"It's a brilliant New Zealand team. We have to be better in all departments."

The Proteas were left with a makeshift tour squad after most of their first-choice players remained home to compete in the domestic Twenty20 competition.

The tourists made two changes to the side which featured six debutants in the first Test.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Shaun von Berg will make his debut at the age of 37 while offspinner Dane Piedt is recalled for his 10th Test.

They replace opening batter Edward Moore and seamer Duanne Olivier, with wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin promoted to the top of the batting order.

New Zealand unveiled three changes, including a debut for 22-year-old pace bowler Will O'Rourke.

O'Rourke and veteran seamer Neil Wagner come in for Mitchell Santner and Kyle Jamieson, who took 12 wickets between them in the first Test.

Will Young replaces batter Daryl Mitchell, who was ruled out with a foot injury.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee said he would have bowled first if successful at the toss.

Teams

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (capt), Neil Wagner, Will O'Rourke

South Africa: Clyde Fortuin, Neil Brand (capt), Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, Shaun von Berg, Dane Piedt, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

