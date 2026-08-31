South Delhi Superstarz crowned Delhi Premier League 2026 champions after 7-wicket win over Central Delhi Kings

South Delhi Superstarz produced a commanding batting performance to defeat Central Delhi Kings by seven wickets and clinch the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 title in a thrilling final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

South Delhi Superstarz crowned Delhi Premier League 2026 champions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chasing 183 for victory, South Delhi Superstarz reached 186/3 in just 18.2 overs, completing a memorable run chase and lifting the coveted DPL trophy.

Anmol Sharma laid the foundation for the chase with an impressive 64 off 42 balls, striking six fours and three sixes. He was well supported by Ankit Dabas, who played a sensational unbeaten knock of 61 off 33 deliveries, smashing five fours and four sixes.

Captain Tejasvi Dahiya then provided the finishing impetus with a quickfire 33 off 18 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes, before Ekansh Dobal sealed the victory with an unbeaten seven off three balls, including a six.

Earlier, Central Delhi Kings posted 182/8 after being asked to bat first. Samarth Singh top-scored with a fluent 51 off 27 balls, while captain Jonty Sidhu struck a rapid 36 off 19 deliveries, including three sixes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Yugal Saini contributed 32 off 29 balls, while Money Grewal provided a late surge with 18 off just seven deliveries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yugal Saini contributed 32 off 29 balls, while Money Grewal provided a late surge with 18 off just seven deliveries. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

South Delhi Superstarz's bowlers had done well to restrict Central Delhi Kings from making a bigger total, with Divansh Rawat leading the attack with three wickets for 17 runs.

Vision Panchal claimed two wickets, while Ankit Dabas, Pranshu Vijayran and Anshuman Hooda picked up one wicket apiece.

However, the final belonged to South Delhi Superstarz's batters, who maintained a strong scoring rate throughout the chase.

Note to Readers: Hindustan Times is a media partner for Delhi Premier League 2026.