South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Philippines score after 4 overs is 23/1
- 35 Mins agoPhilippines at 23/1 after 4 overs
- 35 Mins agoArashdeep Samra smashed a Six on Aamir Lal bowling . Philippines at 23/1 after 3.5 overs
- 39 Mins agoPhilippines at 12/1 after 3 overs
- 44 Mins agoPhilippines at 8/1 after 2 overs
- 46 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Rhys Burinaga is out and Philippines at 6/1 after 1.3 overs
- 48 Mins agoPhilippines at 4/0 after 1 overs
- 48 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, 2024
Match will start on 05 Oct 2024 at 06:30 AM
Venue : Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
South Korea squad -
Fazil Muhammad, Francois Pieters, Jun Hyunwoo, Sameera Pitabeddara, Alam Nakash, Altaf Gill, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Nishat Nazmussakib, Balage Dilruksha, Lee Kangmin, Raja Shoaib, Aamir Lal, AN Hyobeom, Kuldeep Gurjar, Sameera Maduranga, Saurabh Kumar
Philippines squad -
Arashdeep Samra, Josef Doctora, Kapil Kumar, Kulwinderjeet Singh, Miggy Podosky, Nivek Tanner, Rhys Burinaga, Amanpreet Sirah, Daniel Smith, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Huzaifa Mohammed, Jonathon Tuffin, Henry Tyler, Andrew Donovan, Francis Walsh, Kepler Lukies, Liam Myott, Surinder Singh...Read More
South Korea vs Philippines Match Details
Match 11 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, 2024 between South Korea and Philippines to be held at Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon at 06:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.