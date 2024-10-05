Explore
    Live

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Philippines score after 4 overs is 23/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 5, 2024 6:48 AM IST
    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Philippines at 23/1 after 4 overs, Arashdeep Samra at 13 runs and Daniel Smith at 5 runs
    Key Events
    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score, Match 11 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, 2024
    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score, Match 11 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, 2024

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, 2024. Match will start on 05 Oct 2024 at 06:30 AM
    Venue : Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon

    South Korea squad -
    Fazil Muhammad, Francois Pieters, Jun Hyunwoo, Sameera Pitabeddara, Alam Nakash, Altaf Gill, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Nishat Nazmussakib, Balage Dilruksha, Lee Kangmin, Raja Shoaib, Aamir Lal, AN Hyobeom, Kuldeep Gurjar, Sameera Maduranga, Saurabh Kumar
    Philippines squad -
    Arashdeep Samra, Josef Doctora, Kapil Kumar, Kulwinderjeet Singh, Miggy Podosky, Nivek Tanner, Rhys Burinaga, Amanpreet Sirah, Daniel Smith, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Huzaifa Mohammed, Jonathon Tuffin, Henry Tyler, Andrew Donovan, Francis Walsh, Kepler Lukies, Liam Myott, Surinder Singh    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 5, 2024 6:48 AM IST

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Philippines at 23/1 after 4 overs

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score:
    Philippines
    Arashdeep Samra 13 (9)
    Daniel Smith 5 (9)
    South Korea
    Aamir Lal 1/15 (2)

    Oct 5, 2024 6:48 AM IST

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Arashdeep Samra smashed a Six on Aamir Lal bowling . Philippines at 23/1 after 3.5 overs

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.

    Oct 5, 2024 6:44 AM IST

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Philippines at 12/1 after 3 overs

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score:
    Philippines
    Daniel Smith 4 (6)
    Arashdeep Samra 5 (6)
    South Korea
    Fazil Muhammad 0/8 (2)

    Oct 5, 2024 6:39 AM IST

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Philippines at 8/1 after 2 overs

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score:
    Philippines
    Arashdeep Samra 2 (3)
    Daniel Smith 3 (3)
    South Korea
    Aamir Lal 1/4 (1)

    Oct 5, 2024 6:37 AM IST

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rhys Burinaga is out and Philippines at 6/1 after 1.3 overs

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: OUT! c Alam Nakash b Aamir Lal.

    Oct 5, 2024 6:35 AM IST

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Philippines at 4/0 after 1 overs

    South Korea vs Philippines Live Score:
    Philippines
    Daniel Smith 2 (2)
    Rhys Burinaga 2 (4)
    South Korea
    Fazil Muhammad 0/4 (1)

    Oct 5, 2024 5:35 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, 2024

    South Korea vs Philippines Match Details
    Match 11 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, 2024 between South Korea and Philippines to be held at Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon at 06:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Philippines score after 4 overs is 23/1
