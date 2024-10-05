South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Philippines score after 4 overs is 23/1

Live

South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Philippines at 23/1 after 4 overs, Arashdeep Samra at 13 runs and Daniel Smith at 5 runs

South Korea vs Philippines Live Score, Match 11 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, 2024

South Korea vs Philippines Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, 2024. Match will start on 05 Oct 2024 at 06:30 AM

Venue : Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon



South Korea squad -

Fazil Muhammad, Francois Pieters, Jun Hyunwoo, Sameera Pitabeddara, Alam Nakash, Altaf Gill, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Nishat Nazmussakib, Balage Dilruksha, Lee Kangmin, Raja Shoaib, Aamir Lal, AN Hyobeom, Kuldeep Gurjar, Sameera Maduranga, Saurabh Kumar

Philippines squad -

Arashdeep Samra, Josef Doctora, Kapil Kumar, Kulwinderjeet Singh, Miggy Podosky, Nivek Tanner, Rhys Burinaga, Amanpreet Sirah, Daniel Smith, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Huzaifa Mohammed, Jonathon Tuffin, Henry Tyler, Andrew Donovan, Francis Walsh, Kepler Lukies, Liam Myott, Surinder Singh...Read More