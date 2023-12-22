close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / "Special thanks to the crowd of Trinidad and Tobago": Powell after T20I series win against England

"Special thanks to the crowd of Trinidad and Tobago": Powell after T20I series win against England

ANI |
Dec 22, 2023 12:01 PM IST

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell thanked the fans in Trinidad and Tobago for their support during the West Indies's T20I game. West Indies registered a 3-2 series win after the Caribbeans defeated England by four wickets in the fifth T20I match at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday.

Tarouba [Trinidad], December 22 (ANI): West Indies skipper Rovman Powell thanked the fans in Trinidad and Tobago for their support during the West Indies's T20I game.

HT Image
HT Image

West Indies registered a 3-2 series win after the Caribbeans defeated England by four wickets in the fifth T20I match at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Powell accepted that they failed to perform in their previous two games.

The Caribbean skipper showered praise on Shai Hope and said that he was an important batter in Trinidad.

Powell added that he tried to lead from the front. He added that the players also respect him.

"Special thanks to the crowd of Trinidad and Tobago. We spent some time yesterday. We had some meetings. The last two games, the guys didn't execute. We always knew Hope would be an important batter in this wicket. Credit to the groundsmen across the series. We as players are unhappy so many times. Motie was very good. Was good to mix experience with youth. I have a good bunch of guys around me. I try to lead from the front and they respect me so much," Powell said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, West Indies asked England to bat first at the Brian Lara Stadium.

English opener Philip Salt (38 runs from 22 balls) failed to continue his remarkable form but still smashed 5 fours and 1 six. Liam Livingstone (28 runs from 29 balls) and Moeen Ali (23 balls from 21 balls) also tried to boost the visitors' run rate. But the English side did not fare too well against the West Indies bowling attack and could only score 132/10 in 19.3 overs.

Gudakesh Motie led the home side's bowling attack and bagged three wickets in his four-over spell. After two disappointing matches, the Caribbean bowlers prevailed in the fifth T20I match.

In the run chase, West Indies opener Johnson Charles (27 runs from 22 balls) started well to set the tone of the game. Later, Hope (43* runs from 43 balls) and Sherfane Rutherford (30 runs from 24 balls) made a crucial partnership to chase the target. Hope stayed on the crease till the last moment and ended the game by smashing a six-over deep cover.

Reece Topley and Adil Rashid took two wickets each in their respective spells. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out