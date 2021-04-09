'Specifically targeted him at the auction': Kohli says he sees 'different energy' about Glenn Maxwell for IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping that this is the season where they finally claim the coveted Indian Premier League title. RCB reached the playoffs last year but were knocked out by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator. For the 14th season, RCB have brought in Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian and Kyle Jamieson into the squad and they would be hoping that their big money signings can come up trumps this year.

Among the three, there has been a lot of talk regarding Maxwell. He has horrid time last season where he could only manage 108 runs in 13 matches. Despite the mediocre display in IPL 2020, RCB shelled out a whopping ₹14.25 crore for the Aussie batsman.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli is happy with what he has seen of Maxwell ahead of the season as he commented that he has seen a different energy about the batsman this season.

"We wanted Maxi, specifically targeted him at the auction in February. You obviously feel great when things end up happening to where you thought they would," Kohli said in the latest episode of 'Bold Diaries'.

"Zamps sent me that picture of them (Zampa and Maxwell) at a practice session handing over the RCB cap even before the auction happened. Zamps a very funny guy, thought it was hilarious and I sent it to Maxi as well.

"He's a good guy, we've caught up in the past as well when I was in Australia on a tour. He's just very happy to be in RCB and I see a different energy about him this time," Kohli said.

Maxwell will look to start afresh this year and if he finds his form, everyone knows what 'Big Show' is capable of.