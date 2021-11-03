‘Spirit of cricket’: Pakistan win hearts both on and off field, encourages Namibia in surprise dressing room visit

After winning hearts on the pitch with their neat display at the ongoing T20 World Cup, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan unit came up with a heart-warming gesture after their clash against Namibia, which the former won by 45 runs.

The team made a surprise visit to the Namibian dressing room shortly after the clash and congratulated them for their campaign at the showpiece event.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, and Shadab Khan were seen exchanging pleasantries with the Namibian contingent in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on social media.

On Tuesday night, Pakistan became the first team to book a semifinal spot at the ongoing World Cup in UAE.

After electing to bat first, the Pakistani opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan gave the team a solid start, thus helping them post a gigantic 189/2 on the board after 20 overs.

While wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan returned unbeaten on 79 off 50 balls, skipper Babar slammed 70 from 49 balls.

In response, Namibia could only manage 144/5 in 20 overs, with team's star performer David Wiese scoring an unbeaten 43 off 31 deliveries.

Pakistan will now lock horns with Scotland in their final Super 12 clash.

