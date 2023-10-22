‘Splendid victory,’ tweets PM Narendra Modi as India beat New Zealand by four wickets

Team India continued their supreme run in the ongoing ICC men's 50-over World Cup as they defeated New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamsala on Sunday. The win took India's tally to five, also helping them climb to the pole position on the ten-team points table. India are now the only team to remain undefeated at the tournament.

Virat Kohli watches the ball after playing a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the team's performance and shared a congratulatory message on social media. “Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on their splendid victory against New Zealand! It was a splendid team effort where everybody contributed. The dedication and skill on the field was exemplary,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The match saw India make two changes in their line-up with Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav coming in place of Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya. While Surykumar got out for 2(4) following a mix-up between him and Virat Kohli, Shami emerged as the standout performer of the evening.

Playing his first match at the ongoing World Cup, Shami made an impact straightaway and cleaned up Will Young in his first ball. He then provided India with a crucial breakthrough in his second spell, bringing an end to 159-run stand for the third wicket between Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell.

Shami continued to make inroads and completed his five-wicket haul from his 10 overs, during which he conceded 54 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Riding on Shami's efforts, India were able to restrict New Zealand for 273/10 in 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill then gave India a brilliant start to the 274-run chase. The pair added 71 runs for the opening wicket before Rohit fell for 46(40) against Lockie Ferguson. Shortly after the bowler removed Gill from the middle, raising hopes of a fightback by New Zealand.

However, a solid knock by Virat Kohli, who scored 95 off 104 balls, kept things under control for India. He was involved in three different 50-plus stands along with Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja as India completed the chase with two overs to spare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON