SRH captain Kane Williamson slapped with 12 lakh for slow over rate against RR in IPL 2022

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has been fined for the team's slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opening match against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Williamson has been fined ₹12 lakh.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined ₹12 lakhs," stated an official release.

The development rounds off a dismal start to the season for SRH as they sank to a 61-run loss to RR.

Rajasthan pacers wreaked havoc on Hyderabad batters with Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult reducing them to 9 for 3.

Sanju Samson led from the front scoring 55 from 27 balls to take his team's total to 210 for 6 in 20 overs. Samson bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his blistering knock.

Four bowlers from Rajasthan Royals – Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled at an economy rate of less than six, with all completing their quota of four overs. Krishna was particularly impressive with the new ball for the RR, as he conceded only 2 runs off his first two overs while taking the all-important wickets of SRH captain Kane Williamson (2) and Rahul Tripathi (0).

Krishna eventually ended with figures of 2/16 in the match and former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on the tall fast bowler following the game.

“He was relentless. If you’re bowling at lengths, the hard lengths, when you beat the bat and get the edges, you expect some odd ball (that may go loose). But he was mean, he gave nothing," Shastri said on Star Sports' post-match show.

“He made sure the batsmen have their driving licenses in their pockets. He said ‘I don’t want to see your driving licenses, I don’t want to give you anything on the bat. I’m going to ping you on the backfoot and get you out’.”