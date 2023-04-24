SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner eyes redemption on return to former home, Sunrisers look for stability
IPL 2023 SRH vs DC Live Score: After finally opening their account in IPL 2023, David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will now look to make it two wins in a row when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home on Monday. Delhi are placed at the bottom of the table, and are desperate for a turnaround. Sunrisers, on the other hand, too head into the contest on the back of two defeats and are placed ninth on the table. The problem for Delhi has been their batting, with David Warner being the lone player among runs but at a poor strike-rate. For SRH the problem has been the loss of form in their key players, which includes Indian stars Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi. Catch the LIVE updates Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals:
Mon, 24 Apr 2023 04:31 PM
SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: What did Axar Patel say?
Backing his team, DC all-rounder Axar said, "A win changes the environment in the team. A few doubts creep in when you're not able to cross the line. Our win in the last match will help us build confidence."
Mon, 24 Apr 2023 04:24 PM
SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: League positions
SRH are currently ninth in the standings with four points in five matches, including two wins and four defeats. Meanwhile, DC are bottom of the table with two points in six outings, including one win and five defeats.
Mon, 24 Apr 2023 04:15 PM
SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Aiden Markran on SRH's batting woes
Speaking ahead of the match, SRH captain Markram said, "We have to look in and see how to get better with the bat, one or two guys need to put their hands up with the bat."
Mon, 24 Apr 2023 04:04 PM
SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Manish Pandey vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Pandey has been poor against Bhuvneshwar, and averages only 5.0 against the India star. He has also been dismissed by Bhuvneshwar four times in six innings.
Mon, 24 Apr 2023 03:48 PM
SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Last 5 meetings
1. DC (207/3) beat SRH (186/9) by 21 runs - May 5, 2022.
2. DC (139/2) beat SRH (134/9) by 8 wickets - Sep 22, 2021.
3. DC (159/4) beat SRH (159/7) via Super Over - Apr 25, 2021.
4. DC (189/3) beat SRH (172/8) by 17 runs - Nov 8, 2020.
5. SRH (219/2) beat DC (131) by 88 runs - Oct 27, 2020.
Mon, 24 Apr 2023 03:28 PM
SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 21 matches, with SRH coming out on top 11 times and DC have won nine times. One match has ended as a tie.
Mon, 24 Apr 2023 03:24 PM
SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: What did Sourav Ganguly have to say?
Speaking on Delhi's poor form, DC's director of cricket Ganguly said, "I know we have not played well and need to find a way to bat better. We work hard with the boys and get them back in form."
Mon, 24 Apr 2023 03:19 PM
SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
SRH: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
DC: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Mon, 24 Apr 2023 02:57 PM
SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, which will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss will take place at 7:00. Stay tuned for all the insights and updates on the match.