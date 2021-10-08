IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV

In their final league game of IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in what is the penultimate match of this season's round-robin stage. An already-eliminated SRH would look to send MI back home, who are looking for a miracle to pull this one off. Not only do the defending champions need to beat SRH, they need to do it by a handsome margin if MI need to book that final impending spot in the Playoffs. MI defeated SRH by 13 runs in the previous meeting back in April, but today, that margin is not going to be enough.

Here's all you need to know about SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 8).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports 2 (SD+HD), Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 SD, Star Maa Gold, Star Vijay Super, Star Suvarna Plus, & Star Gold Select (SD+HD)

How to watch the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.