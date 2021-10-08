IPL 2021, MI Predicted XI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma likely to bring back de Kock and Krunal for must-win match

Two-time defending champions and five-time winners Mumbai Indians will need to register a massive win against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi on Friday to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs. They need to fire all cylinders to improve their net run rate and topple KKR. Courtesy their eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, the defending champions are currently at the fifth spot, with 12 points from 13 games, with a net run rate of -0.048.

Here is MI Predicted XI vs SRH

1 Rohit Sharma (Captain): Rohit (363 runs) will have to lead from the front again. He has got starts but has not been able to convert them, and the great white-ball exponent would be itching for a big score.

2 Quinton de Kock (WK) : The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter has been the designated opener for MI but he was rested from the last game. Ishan Kishan opened the batting and did a good job but in a must-win game, he is likely to return.

3 Ishan Kishan: The time away from the game did a world of good to Ishan Kishan, who came back a swashbuckling fifty the other night. He is likely to play a key role in the MI unit.

4 Suryakumar Yadav: The right-hander has been horribly out of form this year. Suryakumar has scored only 235 runs in IPL 2021 so far and would like to improve that to give MI a chance.

5 Kieron Pollard: The ever-reliable Kieron Pollard too has not fired in the UAE leg, making matters even more complicated for MI. The five-time winners need their most-experienced overseas cricketer to fire against SRH.

6 Hardik Pandya: He has shown glimpses of his big-hitting but just like Pollard, hasn't been able to reach his best with the bat and that has hurt MI. The fact that he is not bowling, makes his batting ever so crucial.

7 Krunal Pandya: An out-of-form Krunal Pandya was dropped from the XI in their last match and his replacement, Jimmy Neesham did a fine job with the ball but considering the match is now in Abu Dhabi, Krunal might get his spot back in the side.

8 Nathan Coulter-Nile: Australia pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up four wickets in the last match and is likely to hold on to his place in the side in the must-win game against SRH.

9 Jayant Yadav: The experienced off-spinner has done enough to keep Rahul Chahar away from the playing XI. It will be a difficult choice to keep an India player out of the side but MI might just prefer Yadav's experience.

10 Jasprit Bumrah: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional against RR. He has picked up 19 wickets so far in IPL 201. Bumrah would be raring to bowl his yorkers again on Friday.

11 Trent Boult: The New Zealand seamer has been superb with the new-ball. MI Would once again need him to strike early.