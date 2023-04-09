SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Winless Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Shikhar Dhawan’s highflying Punjab Kings
IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in Match 14 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, on Sunday. Led by Aiden Markram, SRH are currently bottom of the ten-team standings, having played two fixtures and lost both. Meanwhile, PBKS are in fine form and are fifth and haven't yet lost a match this season, with two victories in two games. Captained by Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab have become one of the contenders to challenge for the title this season. Dhawan is also the side's highest run-scorer this season with 126 runs in two matches.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 04:41 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar vs PBKS
Bhuvneshwar has simply been stunning vs PBKS and has taken 26 wickets in 18 matches against them.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 04:18 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023: HIstory on SRH's side
The two titles Sunrisers have won in T20 cricket have come after losing their first two games; IPL in 2016 and SA20's debut season.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 04:09 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023: Last 5 meetings
1. PBKS (160/5) beat SRH (157/8) by 5 wickets - May 22, 2022
2. SRH (152/3) beat PBKS (151) by 7 wickets - Apr 17, 2022
3. PBKS (125/7) beat SRH (120/7) by 5 runs - Sept 25, 2021
4. SRH (121/1) beat PBKS (120) by 9 wickets - Apr 21, 2021
5. PBKS (126/7) beat SRH (114) by 12 runs - Oct 24, 2020
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 03:55 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 20 times with SRH winning 13 matches and PBKS coming out victorious in seven occasions. In Hyderabad also, SRH has a 6-1 head-to-head record vs PBKS.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 03:43 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023: Squads
SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas
PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 03:39 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match between SRH and PBKS, straight from Hyderabad.