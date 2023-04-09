SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Winless Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Shikhar Dhawan’s highflying Punjab Kings

IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in Match 14 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, on Sunday. Led by Aiden Markram, SRH are currently bottom of the ten-team standings, having played two fixtures and lost both. Meanwhile, PBKS are in fine form and are fifth and haven't yet lost a match this season, with two victories in two games. Captained by Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab have become one of the contenders to challenge for the title this season. Dhawan is also the side's highest run-scorer this season with 126 runs in two matches.