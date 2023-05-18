SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Du Plessis eyes playoff spot as Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 65 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Bottom of the standings, Aiden Markram-led SRH are already out of the playoff race and have registered eight points in 12 matches, packed with four wins and eight defeats. Meanwhile, RCB are currently fifth in the points table and are in playoff contention. With 12 points in 12 matches (six wins and six losses), a victory against SRH will take them to fourth spot, sending Mumbai Indians to fifth, due to a better net run rate.