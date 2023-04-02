SRH vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Chahal's four-wicket haul helps Rajasthan to easy 72-run win vs Sunrisers

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals began their IPL 2023 campaign with a 72-run victory vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, on Sunday. Chasing a target of 204 runs, SRH were restricted to 131/8 in 20 overs, with Yuzvendra Chahal taking four wickets. Initially RR posted 203/5 in 20 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson bagging half-centuries respectively. Jaiswal smacked 54 tuns off 37 balls, with Buttler slamming 54 off 22 deliveries. Meanwhile, Samson clattered 55 off 32 deliveries. Fazalhaq Farooqi and T Natarajan were in good bowling form and bagged two wickets each for SRH.