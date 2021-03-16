IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in third ODI against West Indies
Thisara Perera (L) and Dimuth Karunaratne (2R) of Sri Lanka celebrate the dismissal of Shai Hope of West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.(AFP)
Thisara Perera (L) and Dimuth Karunaratne (2R) of Sri Lanka celebrate the dismissal of Shai Hope of West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.(AFP)
cricket

Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in third ODI against West Indies

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dimuth Karunaratne’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:13 PM IST

Sri Lanka have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the third ODI in Antigua, the ICC said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka was also reprimanded for giving a send-off to Nicholas Pooran in the match on Sunday which the West Indies won by five wickets.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dimuth Karunaratne’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

"In addition, as per Article 12.9.1 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, Sri Lanka will lose two points from their points tally during the Super League," it added.

Karunaratne pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Gunathilaka has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the same match.

Gunathilaka was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Gunathilaka, for whom it was the first offence in a period of 24 months," the ICC said.

The incident occurred in the 35th over of West Indies' innings, when Gunathilaka used inappropriate language towards Pooran upon his dismissal.

Gunathilaka admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charges. PTI PDS PDS APA APA

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west indies vs sri lanka
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Herschelle Gibbs in action against The Netherlands in the 2007 ICC World Cup Group A match(Getty Images)
Herschelle Gibbs in action against The Netherlands in the 2007 ICC World Cup Group A match(Getty Images)
cricket

On this day: Before Yuvraj, it was Gibbs who did the unthinkable - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs became the first player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket, when he tore apart Dutchman Daan Van Bunge during the 2007 ICC World Cup in the West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul and Aakash Chopra.(File/PTI)
KL Rahul and Aakash Chopra.(File/PTI)
cricket

'It’s Rahul now, could be Ishan or Pant next': Chopra slams KL Rahul's critics

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:15 PM IST
India vs England: Despite the dip in form, former India opener Aakash Chopra backed Rahul and suggested that there's no point in doubting a match-winner because of a couple of low scores.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Saba Karim.(PTI)
File image of Saba Karim.(PTI)
cricket

'They'll play across all formats': Karim's huge prediction for two India batsman

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Karim, during a discussion on India News, added that both Kishan and Pant are match-winners and that India are blessed to have them in the same T20I side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thisara Perera (L) and Dimuth Karunaratne (2R) of Sri Lanka celebrate the dismissal of Shai Hope of West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.(AFP)
Thisara Perera (L) and Dimuth Karunaratne (2R) of Sri Lanka celebrate the dismissal of Shai Hope of West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.(AFP)
cricket

Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in third ODI against West Indies

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dimuth Karunaratne’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan (L) and Rishabh Pant during 2nd T20I against England. (BCCI)
Ishan Kishan (L) and Rishabh Pant during 2nd T20I against England. (BCCI)
cricket

Rising star Ishan Kishan has chance to come out of Rishabh Pant's shadow

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • India vs England: For a diminutive man, Kishan caught everyone's eye in the rescheduled IPL season of 2020 as he blasted his way to 516 runs to record his best ever season for Mumbai Indians, who retained their title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar. File(BCCI)
Sachin Tendulkar. File(BCCI)
cricket

On this Day: Sachin became first cricketer to register 100th international ton

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar's 100th ton came exactly 9 years ago in an Asia Cup ODI match against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithali Raj while batting against South Africa. (BCCI)
Mithali Raj while batting against South Africa. (BCCI)
cricket

Indian women to play for pride in 5th ODI against SA women

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Barring the convincingly nine-wicket win in the second match, the Indian women have barely fired in unison while the South Africans, who have already clinched the series 3-1, have excelled as a team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jason Roy and Ishan Kishan.(File/PTI)
Jason Roy and Ishan Kishan.(File/PTI)
cricket

'He's a star player': Roy wasn't surprised to see Kishan's exploits on debut

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Kishan's 94-run stand with captain Virat Kohli set an easy win for India, as captain Kohli finished things off with an unbeaten 73-run knock to chase down the target of 165.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - Fourth Test - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 6, 2021. India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls. REUTERS/Amit Dave(REUTERS)
Cricket - Fourth Test - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 6, 2021. India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls. REUTERS/Amit Dave(REUTERS)
cricket

Ashwin explains why he finds questions on return to ODIs, T20Is as 'laughable'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Ashwin's last appearance in white-ball cricket for India was back in July 2017, in a T20I game against West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan pose.(BCCI)
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan pose.(BCCI)
cricket

Mature Suryakumar Yadav finally gets his due

By Rajesh Pansare
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Over the last three seasons, Yadav has been honing his skills, balancing conventional with unconventional, trying to spend as much time at the crease as possible while keeping the scoreboard ticking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)
Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)
cricket

‘Maybe he was thinking he’s still in IPL’: Sehwag lauds Kishan on debut knock

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:38 PM IST
India vs England: Sehwag also underlined the fact that a performance like from the top-order batter takes the pressure off other players in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
cricket

IND predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Will Kishan retain his spot after fifty on debut?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:53 AM IST
India vs England: After winning the 2nd T20I by 7 wickets, India would hope to repeat their display in the third T20I that takes place on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
cricket

'You want somebody like that': Karthik highlights quality that sets Kishan apart

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking to Sky Sports alongside England speedster Stuart Broad, Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Kishan's fearless approach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman.(BCCI/File)
Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman.(BCCI/File)
cricket

'He doesn't repeat mistakes': Laxman on Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Kohli allowed debutant Ishan Kishan to play freely, as he settled himself in the middle, and by the time Kishan was dismissed after a memorable debut, Kohli was ready to take the charge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan scored a fifty on debut for India.(AP)
Ishan Kishan scored a fifty on debut for India.(AP)
cricket

Ishan Kishan joins India’s list of fiery debutants

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Yet one thing is for sure: if Indian cricket has produced a rollicking ride over the last four months, it—“obviously” Kishan would say—has to do with the quality of its debutants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP