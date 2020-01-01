e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka names Angelo Mathews in T20 squad to tour India

Sri Lanka names Angelo Mathews in T20 squad to tour India

The cricket board said Mathews, 32, will be in the squad led by Lasith Malinga to play three matches in India.

cricket Updated: Jan 01, 2020 18:41 IST
AFP
AFP
Colombo
Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka
Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka (Getty Images)
         

Sri Lanka recalled former skipper Angelo Mathews to the T20 squad on Wednesday after a 16-month absence from the shortest form of the game for the upcoming India tour. The cricket board said Mathews, 32, will be in the squad led by Lasith Malinga to play three matches in India.

The squad will leave Sri Lanka on Thursday, the board said in a statement.

Mathews played his last T20 international against South Africa in August 2018 when he led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket victory but failed to impress at the crease, scoring a duck after facing three balls.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana,

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.

tags
top news
No need for NRC in Tamil Nadu, says BJP ally PMK that supported citizenship law
No need for NRC in Tamil Nadu, says BJP ally PMK that supported citizenship law
On BJP’s ‘inciting violence’ charge, AAP’s ‘costly education’ comeback
On BJP’s ‘inciting violence’ charge, AAP’s ‘costly education’ comeback
Tea, biryani, national anthem: How Shaheen Bagh protesters welcomed 2020
Tea, biryani, national anthem: How Shaheen Bagh protesters welcomed 2020
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news