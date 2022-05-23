Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis walks off the field holding his chest, hospitalised

Kusal Mendis has been hospitalised as part of a precautionary check-up after the Sri Lanka batter was taken off the field after experiencing chest pain. ESPNCricinfo has reported that Mendis is currently being looked after at a hospital in Dhaka. The incident took place minutes before the lunch interval of the opening day of the second Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. During the 23rd over, Mendis, 27, was fielding in the slip cordon when he pulled up. After the physios arrived on the ground, Mendis left with them holding his chest.

BCB doctor, Manzur Hossain Chowdhury, said that Mendis had to be taken to the hospital for 'proper diagnosis and better management' of his condition, reported Cricinfo. Chowdhury informed that Mendis had been battling dehydration in the lead up to the match, which could be the reason behind the batter's discomfort, while pointing out that it could also be a case of gastritis. As of now, it is not known how much time will Kusal be spending at the hospital.

Mendis played a couple of crucial knocks in the first Test, scoring 54 and 48 which helped Sri Lanka draw the match at Chattogram. Mendis isn't the first player to leave the field due to an emergency. In the first Test, umpire Richard Kettleborough had to leave the field due to excessive heat, while Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal had to retire hurt due to cramps.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka began the Dhaka Test on an emphatic note, reducing Bangladesh to 24/5 with pacers Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando rattling the hosts' top order before half-century from Liton Das and a gritty knock from Mushfiqur Rahim gave the score a semblance of hope.

