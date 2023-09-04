Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch SL vs AFG on TV and online in USA

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face off in the last match of the group stage in Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Sri Lanka currently sit on the top of the points table for Group B, with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.951. They would like to continue the winning momentum and top the table with a win against Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka (R) speaks with coach Chris Silverwood (AFP)

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are in a do-or-die situation having lost their previous match against Bangladesh, . If they lose against Sri Lanka too, Hashmatullah Shahidi-led team will be ousted from the tournament. In such scenario, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will qualify for the super 4 stage.

The match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be watched closely by Bangladesh as well. Afghanistan's win will earn them two points, leading them to equal Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on points. In such scenario, NRR will decide which team qualifies to the Super 4 stage.

Here are the live streaming details for the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan:-

When will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be telecast in USA?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast at 5:30 am ET (2:30 am PT) in USA.

Where can I watch the live stream of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match in USA?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle.

