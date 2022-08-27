Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch SL vs AFG match live online and on TV

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022: The continental tournament begins on Saturday with Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka taking on the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan side at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have met only one before in a T20 match that goes way back in 2016, when Afghanistan took part in their maiden World Cup. Sri Lanka had then cruised to a six-wicket win in Kolkata. Over the past six years, Afghanistan have grown tremendously and remain well capable of staging an upset against the top teams in the world. Both sides are placed in Group B of the Asia Cup, which also includes Bangladesh. The top-2 teams will qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Here are the live streaming details of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Saturday, August 27.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

