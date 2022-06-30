Sri Lanka vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: SL vs AUS Updates

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sri Lanka vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Follow the score from second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia from Galle.
Published on Jun 30, 2022 02:06 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sri Lanka vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Heavy wind and rain delayed the start of play on the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia at Galle International Stadium on Thursday. Gusty winds from the sea across the cricket ground blew away temporary spectator and camera huts. However, play finally began in the second session of the day, with Australia resuming at 98 for three at in reply to Sri Lanka's 212 all out in the first innings. Usman Khawaja was batting on 47 with Travis Head 6 not out. For Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwella top-scored with 58.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

