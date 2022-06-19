Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow Live updates from Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: After two games in the series, the scoreline stands 1-1 as the contest shifts to Colombo, the capital city of Sri Lanka, where the third ODI match will be played. Unlike the previous two tie, the weather forecast today is clear. Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss, once again, a total of six times on this tour now. He opted to bat first in Colombo. Team batting first have won the last three ODI games at this venue however, the two previous T20I games were won by the team fielding first. Sri Lanka made one change to the line-up - Niroshan Dickwella in for Danushka Gunathilaka who has a hamstring strain. The visitors, however, made three changes to their side - with Steve Smith ruled out, Mitch Marsh replaces him; Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson in for Pat Cummins and Mitchell Swepson.

Here is the playing XI for the two teams…

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

