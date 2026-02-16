Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup Live Score: Australia battle to stay alive in T20 World Cup vs Sri Lanka

Live

SL vs AUS T20 World Cup Live Score: Australia take on Sri Lanka in a battle for survival at Pallekele

SL vs AUS T20 World Cup Live Score: Australia arrive in Pallekele on February 16, 2026 knowing this isn't one of those we will take the positives from the game nights - it is the kind where the tournament either stays alive or starts slipping through the fingers. Co-hosts Sri Lanka have begun Group B like a team that's memorised the script: two wins, a swollen net run-rate, and one more result that can effectively shove the into the Super Eights conversation with authority. Australia, though, are living on the edge after an early stumble, and the build-up has been noisy: Steve Smith has been officially drafted in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, while Mitchell Marsh's fitness has hovered as a subplot in the selection chatter. In a group where momentum has already picked its favourites, this one feels less like a fixture and more like a referendum - on Australia's depth, Sri Lanka's control at home, and who handles pressure when the margins go from thin to invisible. Squads - Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan

