Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup Live Score: Australia battle to stay alive in T20 World Cup vs Sri Lanka
SL vs AUS T20 World Cup Live Score: Australia arrive in Pallekele on February 16, 2026 knowing this isn't one of those we will take the positives from the game nights - it is the kind where the tournament either stays alive or starts slipping through the fingers. Co-hosts Sri Lanka have begun Group B like a team that's memorised the script: two wins, a swollen net run-rate, and one more result that can effectively shove the into the Super Eights conversation with authority....Read More
Australia, though, are living on the edge after an early stumble, and the build-up has been noisy: Steve Smith has been officially drafted in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, while Mitchell Marsh's fitness has hovered as a subplot in the selection chatter.
In a group where momentum has already picked its favourites, this one feels less like a fixture and more like a referendum - on Australia's depth, Sri Lanka's control at home, and who handles pressure when the margins go from thin to invisible.
Squads -
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan
Australia's biggest selection question is still whether Mitchell Marsh is ready to play tonight. He missed the first two games after taking a blow during training, with scans revealing internal testicular bleeding and lingering discomfort. The good news for Australia: he returned to training and got through the key session strongly, putting him back in genuine contention for the Sri Lanka game - though the final call hinges on how he pull up on matchday. With Steve Smith officially added as squad cover and replacement for Josh Hazlewood, Australia have a safety net if Marsh can't play.
Australia didn't just lose their last game - the got stunned by Zimbabwe, a result that has basically yanked their World Cup campaign into must-win territory. In Match 19, Zimbabwe defended 169 and bowled Australia out for 146 in 19.3 overs, sealing a 23-run upset - with Blessing Muzarabani leading the charge.
That defeat is why tonight in Pallekele carries knockout energy. Australia can't afford another wobble, not with the table already tilting away from them.
Australia walk into Pallekele tonight with the maths already breathing down their necks - another slip and the group can turn into a maze. Sri Lanka, co-hosts and riding home conditions, are chasing the kind of win that makes Super Eights feel less like hope and more like a booking. The big subplot is Australia's reshuffle: Steve Smith has been officially drafted in for injured Josh Hazlewood, with fitness whispers still hanging around Mitchell Marsh. High stakes, quick decisions, zero margin.