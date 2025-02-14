Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: 2nd ODI of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 to start at 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start on 14 Feb 2025 at 09:30 AM
Venue : R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz
Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
2nd ODI of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.