Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 1) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start on 06 Feb 2025 at 10:00 AM
Venue : Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka squad -
Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Nishan Peiris, Prabath Jayasuriya
Australia squad -
Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy...Read More
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Scores: Australia Playing XI
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (WK), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly (In for Todd Murphy), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon.
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka (In for Oshada Fernando), Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Ramesh Mendis (In for Jeffrey Vandersay), Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lahiru Kumara (In for Asitha Fernando).
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
2nd Test (Day1) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.