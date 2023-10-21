Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Match 19: SL vs NED head-to-head, form guide

After causing a huge upset by defeating South Africa in Dharamsala for their first World Cup victory against a Test-playing nation, the Netherlands will approach their match against a struggling Sri Lanka in the World Cup with a newfound sense of confidence. The Dutch, eager to secure back-to-back victories, will focus on improving their performances at the top-order and the the morale-boosting win over South Africa has injected additional confidence into this trio as they prepare to face Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's skipper Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama run between the wickets during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia (ANI )

In contrast, Sri Lanka face concerns regarding their bowling performance, as they have struggled to produce a collective effort in this regard. Despite solid performances in batting, with two 300-plus totals in their opening matches, it is Sri Lanka's bowling that has faltered due to the absence of several injured players.

Sri Lanka will pin their hopes on pacer Dilshan Madushanka, who has emerged as their leading wicket-taker in the event with seven scalps. Madushanka's ability to swing the ball effectively, as demonstrated against Australia at the same venue, will be a key factor in their match against the Netherlands, particularly targeting their top-order batsmen who have been struggling.

As the two sides face each other in a key World Cup clash on Saturday, take a look at H2H stats and form guide:

Head to Head

Interestingly, both sides have never met in a World Cup match before. Sri Lanka and Netherlands did meet each other twice this year in the World Cup qualifiers, though, where the subcontinental side emerged victorious. This included the final of the qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

The two met first in a Champions Trophy match in 2002, when a star-studded Sri Lankan side dismantled Netherlands by 206 runs; it remains their biggest win over the Dutch. In five matches between both teams in the ODIs so far, Sri Lanka have won all five.

Form guide

Netherlands: WLLLW (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: LLLLW

Did you know?

Sri Lanka's latest string of losses in the opening three games of a World Cup dates back to 1987, a year when they faced a daunting six-match losing streak in the tournament. This time, the Sri Lankan side has faced defeats to South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia so far.

