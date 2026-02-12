SL vs OMA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sri Lanka face Oman in Pallekele, Hasaranga ruled out

Live

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis run between the wickets.

SL vs OMA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sri Lanka take on Oman in their 2026 T20 World Cup clash in Pallekele on Thursday. Both sides have met once previously, with Sri Lanka winning the ODI in 2023. But with Wanindu Hasaranga getting ruled out of the tournament, the co-hosts have lost their edge. Hasaranga's 3/25 vs Ireland was key and a game-changer. His absence leaves a huge void in the Sri Lanka XI, especially in the middle overs department. Hasaranga's replacement is Dushan Hemantha, a leg-spinning allrounder who is a like-for-like replacement on paper. Meanwhile, the pressure will be on Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to headline the spin attack. Also, due to Hasaranga's absence, Sri Lanka's batting order has been exposed. The middle order has struggled, and his absence makes it worse. Hasaranga was one of their best middle-order batters. Meanwhile, Kamindu Mendis' knock vs Ireland has given Sri Lanka some hope lower down the order. For Oman, it's a do-or-die clash, and they are at the bottom of Group B, after ther defeat to Zimbabwe. They need to get the win today to keep their Super Eight hopes alive. They did beat a Sri Lanka A side in their warm-up. Speaking ahead of the match, Oman's Vinayak Shukla said, "I don't think it's going to be crowd pressure for us because we already played the games against India in Abu Dhabi. So boys performed pretty well and I'm expecting the same thing. I think it's a booster for our team, playing in front of this kind of crowd, so they are more motivated and more energised in the ground." ...Read More

