Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: SL vs PAK Live Updates

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed his third successive haul of five or more wickets to put Pakistan in deep trouble on the second day of the opening Test on Sunday. The tourists were reeling at 104 for seven at lunch in response to Sri Lanka's 222, still trailing by 118 runs in Galle. Skipper Babar Azam, who moved from his overnight one to 34 after a few close calls, and Yasir Shah, on 12, were batting at the break on a pitch helping the spinners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk),

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON