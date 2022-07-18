Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Follow Live updates from Galle
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Follow Live updates from Galle

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Follow Live score and updates of Day 3 of the first SL vs PAK Test from the Galle International Stadium here. 
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Cricket Score(AP)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 10:37 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Pakistan captain Babar Azam pulled his side back from the brink with a century that helped the touring side dig themselves out of trouble on day two of the first test against Sri Lanka on Sunday. With Pakistan on 148-9, the writing appeared to be on the wall as they appeared set to concede a huge lead to the home side on a turning track. But a record partnership for the last wicket between Babar and Naseem Shah put Pakistan back in contention as they conceded just a four-run deficit in the first innings. The 70-run stand between Babar and Naseem is a new record in Galle in tests with the previous best being the 63-run partnership between Dimuth Karunaratne and Lakshan Sandman against South Africa in 2018. Sri Lanka were 36-1 at stumps on day two for a lead of 40. Oshada Fernando was unbeaten on 17 while night-watchman Kasun Rajitha was on 3.

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
pakistan cricket team sri lanka cricket babar azam shaheen afridi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP