Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights, 2nd Test Day 4: SL vs PAK Highlights

SL vs PAK Highlights, 2nd Test Day 4: Chasing a target of 508 runs, Pakistan posted 89 for one at Stumps on Day 4 against Sri Lanka in the ongoing second Test match at Galle International Stadium in Galle, on Wednesday. Imam-ul-Haq (46*) and Babar Azam (26*) will resume batting for the visitors on Day 5 and will be seeking to build momentum, as they need 419 runs in 98 overs. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka declared after posting 360 for eight in their second innings, with Dhananjaya de Silva smacking 109 runs off 171 balls. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz took two wickets each for Pakistan.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando

