Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: SL vs PAK Updates
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: SL vs PAK Updates

SL vs PAK Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: Follow Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights from fifth day of the second Test.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5(AP)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 11:11 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

SL vs PAK Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: Sri Lanka spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snared nine wickets between them to help the hosts to a 246-run series-levelling victory against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the second test in Galle on Thursday. Set a record target of 508 to try and win the two-test series 2-0, Pakistan were bundled out for 261 in their second innings after resuming the day on 89-1.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando

Topics
sri lanka cricket pakistan cricket team
