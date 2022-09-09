Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 Live Streaming Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: When and where to watch SL vs PAK Live Online and on TV

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are the confirmed finalists of Asia Cup 2022. However, before the title clash, the two teams will play each other in the last match of super 4 stage on Friday. Both teams will look to end their Super 4 campaign with a win to gain a psychological advantage before the final on Sunday.

In the Super 4 stage of the tournament, Sri Lanka won against Afghanistan and India to qualify for the final. On the other hand, Pakistan first beat India in the Super 4 and followed that up with a thrilling win over Afghanistan to storm into the final. The other two teams in Super 4, India and Afghanistan have been eliminated.

The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka team is on a winning spree since its humiliating loss to Afghanistan in the opening match of Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lankan team has peaked at the right moment in the tournament with opener Kusal Mendis leading the charge for his side. Mendis has scored the second-highest runs in the tournament -- a total of 155 runs. Other batters Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka and Dasun Shanaka have also played superbly in the resurgence for the island nation. In the bowling department, Dilshan Madushanka has been the star performer for Sri Lanka with six wickets in the tournament.

On the other side, Pakistan are also continuing its winning streak since losing to India in the group stages. Pakistan's USP has been Mohammad Rizwan who has played the anchor role for them in the tournament and is in blazing hot form with 212 runs in just four matches at a stunning average of 70.66. Pakistan has used its bowling all-rounders to great effect in the super 4 stage. The likes of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have won matches for their side with both the bat and the ball. Pakistan also boasts of power-hitters Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah, who can turn the tide in no time. Additionally, Pakistani pacers like Naseem Shah are making sure that the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi doesn't bog down their team.

The only worry for Pakistan is the bad form of their captain Babar Azam and they would like him to fire in the crucial match against Sri Lanka.

Here are the live streaming details of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Friday, September 09, 2022.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

