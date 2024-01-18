Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 18 Jan 2024 at 07:00 PM

Venue : R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo



Sri Lanka squad -

Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya ...Read More de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Zimbabwe squad -

Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Carl Mumba, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tapiwa Mufudza, Wellington Masakadza

