News / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM
Live

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

Jan 18, 2024 06:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 18 Jan 2024 at 07:00 PM

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 18 Jan 2024 at 07:00 PM
Venue : R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka squad -
Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya ...Read More de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Zimbabwe squad -
Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Carl Mumba, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tapiwa Mufudza, Wellington Masakadza

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
Follow all the updates here:

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Details
    3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to be held at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2024 + 2 more
