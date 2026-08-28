Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama not taking any ‘pressure’ of being defending champions ahead of Women's Asia Cup

The Women's Asia Cup is nearly upon us, and the eyes will firmly be on Sri Lanka, considering how the team won the tournament last time around. Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, punched above their weight, defeating Harmanpreet Kaur's India. This time around, Sri Lanka won't have the option of flying under the radar, and all the focus would be on how the side starts their competition in Group B, where they are placed alongside Bangladesh, UAE and Indonesia.

Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama opens up on the Women's Asia Cup (ACC Image)

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While Chamari will once again grab all the headlines, another player to watch out for from Sri Lanka is none other than Harshitha Samarawickrama. The left-handed batter was the main reason why Sri Lanka was able to stun India in the final of the last Women's Asia Cup, scoring an unbeaten 69.

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Ahead of Sri Lanka's opening match against the UAE on Saturday, August 29, Hindustan Times Digital caught up with Samarawickrama, who spoke about Sri Lanka's chances in the tournament and her memories of the last Women's Asia Cup final against India.

Excerpts:

How has the preparation for the Women's Asia Cup been?

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{{^usCountry}} Yeah, our preparation has been really good. We had some good training sessions and a practice match before coming here. Everyone is excited and ready for the tournament. We just want to play good cricket and enjoy the tournament. Sri Lanka is placed in the same group as Bangladesh. So, how chuffed are you about the prospects of potentially not dropping a single game in the group stage? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yeah, our preparation has been really good. We had some good training sessions and a practice match before coming here. Everyone is excited and ready for the tournament. We just want to play good cricket and enjoy the tournament. Sri Lanka is placed in the same group as Bangladesh. So, how chuffed are you about the prospects of potentially not dropping a single game in the group stage? {{/usCountry}}

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We don't want to think too far ahead. Every team is competitive. So we respect every opponent. So our focus is on one game at a time and to play our best cricket.

Sri Lanka are the defending champion. Does that add more pressure on you, or would you take it as one game at a time?

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I don't think it's extra pressure. Of course, as defending champions, it's a great thing for us. But in this new tournament, we just want to focus on one game at a time.

You are the one who helped Sri Lanka beat India in the final last time around. So, what are your memories associated with the 69-run knock? And is it the best knock that you have played so far?

Yeah, that innings is very special to me because it helped us win our first Asia Cup final against India and earned me the player of the match award. It's a great feeling for me. It's definitely one of my best innings and a memorable innings for my career.

So tell us more about Chamari. What are her biggest qualities, and what's the key to her longevity? How has she been inspiring you guys over the years?

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Chamari is a great player and a great leader. She has extensive experience and always gives her best for the team. Her confidence and the way she played fearless cricket inspire all of us. We have learned a lot from her over the years. That is great.

Lastly, where is women's cricket in Sri Lanka right now? Can you tell us how much of a change there has been in this sport?

Women's cricket in Sri Lanka has improved a lot. More people are watching and supporting us now. Especially after our recent performance. Young people are becoming more interested in cricket. I think that's a really positive sign for the future of women's cricket in Sri Lanka.

Watch DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026- Thailand vs Hong Kong on August 28, 2026, from 8 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Telugu, Kannada) & Sony LIV.

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