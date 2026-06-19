...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Srikkanth spots flaw in India's ODI blueprint, backs KL Rahul for bigger role: ‘It is not good for him’

Srikkanth argued that Rahul should bat higher up the order, preferably at No. 4 or 5, and also backed a rotation policy to give fringe players opportunities.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 12:57 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

India have already wrapped up the ODI series against Afghanistan with convincing victories in the opening two matches, giving the team management room to experiment ahead of bigger assignments. In the absence of senior stars Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, the selectors and coaching staff tested a few combinations, particularly in the batting order. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were both handed opportunities at No. 3 in Kohli's absence and made the most of them with encouraging performances.

KL Rahul continues to play as a finisher in ODI set-up.(PTI)

One move that continued to attract attention, however, was KL Rahul's role in the lower middle order. Despite being an established top-order batter and a player who has often anchored India's innings across formats, Rahul was once again used as a finisher. The decision drew criticism from former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who believes Rahul's abilities are being underutilised at No. 6. Srikkanth argued that Rahul should bat higher up the order, preferably at No. 4 or 5, and also backed a rotation policy to give fringe players opportunities while helping India settle on their best combination ahead of major tournaments.

"It is not good for KL Rahul and the team if he is batting at six. In my opinion, he must bat at four or five max. I think they can go by rotation policy. Rest the certainties in some games, give chances, and then pick the side," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

 
kl rahul odi series kl rahul virat kohli
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Srikkanth spots flaw in India's ODI blueprint, backs KL Rahul for bigger role: ‘It is not good for him’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.