Star pacer returns, Rahul Chahar to play key role: PBKS predicted XI vs KKR

May 08, 2023 11:09 AM IST

PBKS predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Punjab can use Harpreet Brar as an Impact Substitute depending on the situation.

PBKS predicted XI vs KKR: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will look to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 encounter at Eden Gardens on Monday. Punjab had ticked all the boxes in their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians and went to post a massive 214/3 on the board. However, the absence of Kagiso Rabada hurt Punjab a lot as they failed to make early inroads after Rohit Sharma's dismissal on 0.

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings predicted XI vs Kolkata Knight Riders(PTI)
Mumbai made full use of the given opportunity as they chased down the staggering 215-run target with more than an over to spare.

Heading into a new match at a different venue, Punjab would first want to get Rabada back in the playing XI. While Nathan Ellis did put up a decent show but Rabada's experience makes a lot of difference as it was felt during the contest against MI.

Rishi Dhawan produced a good show with the ball in the initial overs and Punjab will look to stick with the Himachal Pradesh all-rounder heading into the next clash against KKR.

As the venue changes a lot of focus will be on the spin department, considering how effective Suyash Sharma has been for KKR at their home ground. So in that case Rahul Chahar will have a key role to play and will look for assistance from part timer Liam Livingstone and Sikandar Raja.

Another thing that Punjab can do is use Harpreet Brar as an Impact Substitute depending on the situation.

If we focus on Punjab's batting, it looks pretty much sorted. Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh have been among runs but the pair are yet to pile big totals under their name.

Meanwhile, Livingstone will hope for a repeat after he and Jitesh Sharma blew Mumbai with their attacking batting.

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings predicted XI vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh

Top and middle-order: Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk)

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raja

Spinner: Rahul Chahar

Pacers: Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

