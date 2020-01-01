e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Cricket / ‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo

‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo

The all-rounder is recovering from a back injury which has kept him away from international cricket since September 2019. He has been selected for India A tour of New Zealand, starting next month.

cricket Updated: Jan 01, 2020 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic(Natasa Stankovic/ Instagram)
         

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya rang in the new year by posting a picture with actor Natasa Stankovic. Taking to Instagram, Pandya captioned the photo as: “Starting the year with my firework.” The rumours about Hardik dating Natasa have been doing the rounds of social media for a while now, and well, with this post, Pandya could well have dropped a more pointed hint. India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik’s sister in law Pankhurii Sharma were the first to comment on the Insta post.

 

View this post on Instagram

Starting the year with my firework ❣️

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

The all-rounder is recovering from a back injury which has kept him away from international cricket since September 2019. He has been selected for India A tour of New Zealand, starting next month.

ALSO READ: Top 5 controversies which rocked cricket in 2019

India would want a fit and firing Hardik as they are all set to travel New Zealand, England, South Africa and Australia this year. Also, there is the T20 World Cup and the presence of Hardik in the ranks will lend a lot of balance to the side.

“Hardik… I think if he can bowl a bit quicker and can add another 5-10 kmph on that bowling, that would make a difference. His batting has come on leaps and bounds and I think he is definitely having great leadership in the Indian team. Just encourage him to have an open mind. Rather than learn from his own mistakes, have him learn from the mistakes of others. Just grab all the knowledge and use what he can use and split up what he can’t,” former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener said.

tags
top news
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
778 fined for drunk driving, 1100 for traffic rules violations in Mumbai on New Years’
778 fined for drunk driving, 1100 for traffic rules violations in Mumbai on New Years’
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news