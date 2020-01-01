‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo

cricket

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya rang in the new year by posting a picture with actor Natasa Stankovic. Taking to Instagram, Pandya captioned the photo as: “Starting the year with my firework.” The rumours about Hardik dating Natasa have been doing the rounds of social media for a while now, and well, with this post, Pandya could well have dropped a more pointed hint. India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik’s sister in law Pankhurii Sharma were the first to comment on the Insta post.

The all-rounder is recovering from a back injury which has kept him away from international cricket since September 2019. He has been selected for India A tour of New Zealand, starting next month.

India would want a fit and firing Hardik as they are all set to travel New Zealand, England, South Africa and Australia this year. Also, there is the T20 World Cup and the presence of Hardik in the ranks will lend a lot of balance to the side.

“Hardik… I think if he can bowl a bit quicker and can add another 5-10 kmph on that bowling, that would make a difference. His batting has come on leaps and bounds and I think he is definitely having great leadership in the Indian team. Just encourage him to have an open mind. Rather than learn from his own mistakes, have him learn from the mistakes of others. Just grab all the knowledge and use what he can use and split up what he can’t,” former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener said.