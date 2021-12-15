‘Statements by Virat in press conference were shocking’: Ex-national selector irked by current mess in Indian cricket

Virat Kohli's explosive press conference before India's departure to South Africa on Wednesday has grabbed all the headlines in the cricketing fraternity. After all, this was the first time he spoke out in public after being sacked as the ODI captain. Kohli cleared the air on several issues and his revelations painted a different picture to the one that was painted in the media. Reacting to his comments, former India selector Sarandeep Singh said that he was shocked by Virat's comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking from the team hotel in Mumbai, Kohli shed light on the events leading to Rohit Sharma being appointed the ODI captain.

ALSO READ | His word against his: How Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly's stance differ on ODI captaincy fiasco ahead of IND vs SA tour

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th for the Test series. And there was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision up till the 8th. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team to which we both agreed, and before ending the call, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain. To which I replied, 'ok fine'. Later in selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly and that's what happened. There was no communication prior to that at all," revealed Kohli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarandeep Singh, while speaking to news agency ANI, said:

"It is the duty of the selection committee to select the players and appoint the captain. BCCI does not play any role in the selection process. The statements given by Virat in the press conference today were a bit shocking. Things shouldn't have gone wrong the way they did," Sarandeep Singh told ANI.

"Personally, I feel that there should not be two captains in white-ball cricket. The things could have been handled in a more professional manner and Virat should have been informed earlier. All I want is that everything should be sorted because this can cause harm to Indian cricket," he added.

Sarandeep further dismissed rumours regarding the rift between Rohit and Kohli and called them a 'myth'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Rohit and Virat both are mature players and captains. They have never raised any questions against each other and both of them know how to tackle such situations. Even if they would not be such good friends, they would still play for the country. Both the players have won so many matches for India and their combination is great," said Sarandeep Singh.