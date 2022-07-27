‘Step in the right direction’: Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah react as India win hosting rights for 2025 ODI Women’s World Cup

With India winning the hosting rights for the 2025 ODI Women's World Cup, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly revealed that the sport has 'undergone tremendous transformation' since last hosting the tournament in 2013. According to ICC's media release, the former India captain said, "We were keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar. India hosted the 50-over women’s World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then. The popularity of women’s cricket is rapidly rising, and this is a step in the right direction. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements."

Meanwhile, Jay Shah, BCCI's Honorary Secretary, expressed his 'delight' and stated that there would be 'no stone unturned'. "We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and let me tell you that BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned. We are taking several steps to raise the profile of the sport right from the grassroots level and hosting the World Cup will further boost the popularity of the sport in the country”, he said.

“The BCCI remains committed to women’s cricket in India. We have the infrastructure in place, and I am confident we will have a very successful edition of the World Cup", he further added.

This is also the fourth time India will be hosting a ODI Women's World Cup. The World Cup will be one of the fours women's tournaments which will take place in four years, with the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 taking place in Bangladesh. "This will be the first time that Bangladesh will be hosting a major ICC women's tournament and the second time it will be hosting a T20 World Cup. The tournament will be held between September-October, and comprise 10 teams playing 23 matches," said the ICC.

