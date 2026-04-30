Steve Smith explodes in anger, smashes bat after fiery send-off in PSL

The Pakistan Super League has reached its climax stage, with the first Eliminator played last night, April 29th. What was expected to be an exciting clash on paper turned into a one-sided affair, as Hyderabad Kingsmen comfortably chased down 160 with 28 balls to spare against Multan Sultans.

Steve Smith was disappointed with his dismissal.(X Image)

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While the contest did not live up to expectations on the field, it delivered drama elsewhere. The clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore saw tempers flare, as Steve Smith lost his cool and smashed his bat in the dressing room following a heated send-off from Kingsmen’s Maaz Sadaqat moments earlier.

Smith, who enjoyed a stellar debut season for Sultans with 380 runs in 11 matches, including a blistering 106 off just 50 balls against Kingsmen in the group stage, failed to replicate that form in this crucial Eliminator against the same opponents.

During his brief innings of 13 off 10 balls, Smith received a lifeline on the third ball of the third over when a difficult catch was put down by the Kingsmen opener. However, he failed to capitalise. Later in the same over, Smith offered another chance, which was comfortably taken this time by Sadaqat.

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{{^usCountry}} Visibly frustrated after missing the earlier opportunity, Sadaqat slammed the ball onto the ground in celebration. The gesture did not sit well with the 36-year-old Australian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visibly frustrated after missing the earlier opportunity, Sadaqat slammed the ball onto the ground in celebration. The gesture did not sit well with the 36-year-old Australian. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Smith losses cool {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smith losses cool {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Smith, who has been involved in on-field controversies earlier in his career but is generally known to respect his opponents, walked off the field without any confrontation. However, moments later, cameras captured him getting his frustration off his chest in the dressing room, smashing his bat in reaction to both the send-off and his own performance in a high-pressure game. It is a rare sight from a veteran who has played over 350+ international matches and is a two-time ODI World Cup winner, an achievement few in the game can boast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smith, who has been involved in on-field controversies earlier in his career but is generally known to respect his opponents, walked off the field without any confrontation. However, moments later, cameras captured him getting his frustration off his chest in the dressing room, smashing his bat in reaction to both the send-off and his own performance in a high-pressure game. It is a rare sight from a veteran who has played over 350+ international matches and is a two-time ODI World Cup winner, an achievement few in the game can boast. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Sadaqat carried his confidence into his batting, scoring an unbeaten 64 off just 33 balls to guide his side to victory and into Eliminator 2, where they will now face Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United on May 1. The winner of that clash will meet table-toppers Peshawar Zalmi in the final on May 3rd at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

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